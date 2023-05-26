Man banned from 4 businesses caught peeping in grocery store restroom, NC cops say

A North Carolina man was caught looking over a stall in a grocery store restroom after he was banned from four businesses, officials said.

Now, the 19-year-old accused of peeping in the woman’s bathroom at a Food Lion supermarket is facing charges. The High Point Police Department in a May 25 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Noree L. Staton.

The Food Lion allegations come less than a month after Staton was arrested and charged with sexual battery. Police said he was at a Harris Teeter supermarket in High Point when he groped a woman from behind.

Since April 28, he has been banned from that Harris Teeter store and three other businesses, including a Target, Waffle House and YMCA, police said. He was accused of “catcalling” at the Target store and “acting strange” near restrooms at the Waffle House restaurant.

Then on May 24, the same day that officers responded to the Food Lion incident, Staton was barred from entering a YMCA that reported he went into the “women’s bathroom and harassed juveniles,” according to police.

After police said Staton “peered over” a restroom stall at the Food Lion, he was arrested and charged with secret peeping. He later was out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in June, records show.

Now, officers say they “want community members to be aware of Staton’s recent habits” and ask anyone with information to call them at 336-889-4000. People also can use the P3 Tips smartphone application.

Staton, a High Point resident, isn’t facing charges in the Target, Waffle House or YMCA incidents, police spokesperson Victoria Ruvio told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

