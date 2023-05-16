Man barges into middle school girls’ bathroom, offers child hypodermic needles, cops say

A mysterious man suddenly appeared in a middle school girls’ bathroom and offered a student hypodermic needles, Maine cops said.

Police officers were called to King Middle School in Portland over a “suspicious” man in the building around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, May 15, according to the Portland Police Department.

The 43-year-old Portland resident is accused of resisting arrest after officers found him at one of the school’s entrances, police said in a May 16 news release.

He was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, violation of privacy and refusing to submit to arrest or detention and physical force, according to authorities.

It’s unclear why the man entered the school and offered the girl needles.

Hypodermic needles are used alongside syringes to inject substances into the skin.

The man walked into the school through an open door when students were arriving, Portland Public School spokeswoman Tess Nacelewicz told McClatchy News in a statement on May 16.

She said he was inside the school for a few minutes and parents were informed of the matter that day.

“As a result of the incident, we are reinforcing the need to ensure all exterior doors are locked and also reinforcing our process for monitoring entrances,” Nacelewicz added.

