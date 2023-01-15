Man barks anti-gay slur at woman before punching her out in Bronx deli

Police searched Saturday for a man they say shouted an anti-gay slur at a woman in a Bronx deli — and then punched her so hard, she was knocked over.

The woman, 25, was inside 120 Circle Deli on Hugh Grant Circle near Virginia Ave. in Unionport at about 11:25 a.m. Friday when the man approached her, barked, “F*ggot!” and slugged her in the mouth, said cops.

After the woman fell to the ground, the attacker ran out of the deli. He was last seen boarding a Pelham-bound No. 6 train nearby, police said.

Medics treated the victim at the scene for a laceration on her lip.

Cops described the man as about 6-foot-1 and in his late 30′s. Surveillance photos show him wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, a white mask and plastic bags around his feet.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)