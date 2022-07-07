Man barred from business after jumping into pool from roof

Wichita Falls police barred a man from a business after he climbed onto the roof and jumped into a swimming pool.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Police responded to the 3900 block of Kemp Boulevard Thursday morning at Leslie’s Pool Supplies for a check suspicious person report.

The caller told police a man had climbed onto the roof of the business and was seen jumping into a swimming pool. The caller told police they were worried the man might hurt himself.

The officer found the man after he climbed out of the pool and barred him from the property. An officer on-scene said the suspect has done this before.

Eipper said it is dangerous to trespass on someone’s property to swim in their pool and against the law.

