Man barricaded in car leads to Gunbarrel apartment evacuations

Aug. 1—A man barricaded in his car in Gunbarrel led to residents of nearby apartments being evacuated on Saturday.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said deputies were called 5100 block of Williams Fork Trail on at around 4 p.m. Saturday for a man inside a vehicle making unusual statements to a passerby and driving around erratically.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver and then deployed stop sticks to disable the vehicle to stop the man from continuing to drive around erratically.

Haverfield said the man still refused to get out of the vehicle. Not knowing if he was armed, deputies evacuated nearby apartment residents "in an abundance of caution."

After trying to get the driver out of the car with verbal instructions for almost an hour, Haverfield said deputies shot out the rear window with bean bags and shot pepper balls into the car.

The driver got out the vehicle, but was still resistant. Deputies used a stun gun on the man, and he was taken to the ground and placed into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and is facing charges of obstruction and criminal mischief.