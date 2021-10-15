Man who barricaded himself in home returns to court

Oct. 15—NEWBURYPORT — A former Gloucester man who barricaded himself inside his apartment on New Year's Day will undergo another mental health evaluation next month.

Henry Taft, 58, has remained in custody since his arrest on charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery. His arrest came after a nearly two-hour standoff with police.

At Taft's arraignment two days later, Judge Jean Curran ordered him committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Since then, a clinician there has concluded Taft is competent to stand trial.

On Thursday, defense attorney Anthony Papoulias asked Judge Peter Doyle to schedule a mental health evaluation with a court clinician Nov. 22 with the hope it leads to a plea agreement that day. Doyle agreed to the request.

Papoulias said Taft's competency "fluctuates," echoing a claim the attorney made in March when he said his client's "competency is fluid."

Witnesses said they saw Taft run from Newburyport One Stop gas station after stealing cigarettes on New Year's Day. He then ran to his Atkinson Street apartment and the standoff with police began.

After SWAT team members converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out without harm. Police had closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents in the Atkinson Street area to shelter in place.

An Essex County prosecutor said in March that Taft "often threatens officers that they're going to have to shoot him," referring to an 2011 incident in which Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and a regional SWAT team into a three-hour standoff.

After Taft's arrest, police reported finding guns, ammunition, a machete and pills in the home.

Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@gloucestertimes.com.

