A man barricaded himself in a house. Fort Lauderdale police SWAT is outside the house

A man who violated a domestic violence restraining order has barricaded himself in a house, Fort Lauderdale police said Monday afternoon.

SWAT and negotiators are at a house in the 1000 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

“All attempts to negotiate and make contact with the subject have been unsuccessful,” Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said via email. “SWAT is currently utilizing other tactical forms of communication.”

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

