Man who barricaded himself inside Springfield home arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after barricading himself in a near west side home early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police responded to a home in the 200 block of North Douglas Avenue for a disturbance call.

SPD Lt. Timothy Jenkins said officers had initial reports that DeAngelo Allgood had a firearm, though it turned out to be a BB gun.

Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Pawnee domestic incident

Allgood refused to come out of the home but exited about 45 minutes later, Jenkins said. At least two other people were inside, Jenkins said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Allgood lived at the residence.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: (217) 622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police standoff in Springfield ended peacefully Sunday; man arrested