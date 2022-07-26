Man barricaded himself in North Richland Hills home for 4 hours before arrest, police say

A burglary suspect barricaded in a North Richland Hills home held authorities at bay for more than four hours Monday before officers entered the residence and arrested him, police said.

Police had to use a Taser to take the 45-year-old man into custody, according to a news release.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, who remained in the North Richland Hills Detention Facility on Tuesday.

He faces charges of burglary and violation of bond protective orders, North Richland Hills police said.

A homeowner called police at about 11:15 a.m. Monday and reported seeing someone inside their house via the home’s camera security system.

Authorities arrived and for hours they tried to negotiate with the suspect, even using a police dog., but the suspect refused to leave the residence, police said.

After four hours, a team of North Richland Hills police officers and a Southlake police K-9 entered the home and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities said they determined that the suspect had known the homeowner.