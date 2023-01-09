HOLLAND TWP. — A man is currently barricaded inside a Holland Township business at 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard and armed with knives, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.

Responders arrived promptly on-scene and were able to remove the employees and evacuate another nearby business. As of now, nobody has been injured, OCSO said.

Tactical units and crisis negotiators remain on-scene and are attempting to speak with the suspect, who remains confined in the building. The community and surrounding businesses aren't in immediate danger, OCSO said, but are advised to avoid the area.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man barricaded in Holland Township business with knives