A man police are familiar with has barricaded himself inside his home in the 1100 block of Northwest 179th Street, North Miami Beach police say.

The situation began between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Monday.

Police believe he is alone and can’t confirm whether he has a weapon. North Miami Beach Maj. Richard Rand said the man’s mother is out of the home and safe.

“We’ve dealt with him before,” Rand said.

