Man barricaded inside Jefferson Twp. house in custody after sheriff activates SWAT team

Sep. 14—A man who refused to come out of a Jefferson Twp. house was taken into custody Monday after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team used tear gas to coax him out.

The suspect, described as a man between 20 and 30, surrendered around 4:45 p.m. after a more than six-hour standoff.

Sheriff Rob Streck said deputies were called to the home around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of state Route 4 and Farmersville West Carrollton Road for an aggravated menacing complaint, meaning someone had been threatened.

"As we got here we had to order people out of the house," Streck said.

There were four or five people who had been inside with the man, and they provided information about what happened.

"We determined we had a suspect barricaded in the basement of the house. That suspect at the time we determined was wanted for felonious assault, he had a warrant for receiving stolen property, and as this went on we also charged him with inducing panic," Streck said.

The sheriff said initially on-duty deputies, K-9 teams and SWAT personnel tried to get him to come out using verbal commands but despite their efforts were not able to make contact with him. Around 2 p.m. the sheriff activated the full regional swat team, which also threw a cellphone to him to try to communicate with him, to no avail.

"Eventually, we threw gas inside the room we believed him to be in and within about three minutes he was in custody," Streck said.

The sheriff did not name the suspect, but said he would be checked my medics and that he has no visible injuries.

State Route 4 was closed is closed between Farmersville West Carrollton and Union roads during the incident.