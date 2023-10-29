Man barricaded inside Orange County home prompts heavy police response

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There is a heavy law enforcement presence outside an Orange County home Sunday afternoon.

Orange County deputies said they responded to the 14000 block of Lake Mary Jane Road in response to an aggravated assault involving roommates.

When they arrived at the home, they said they encountered a man in his 30s who "appeared to be in crisis."

No one is inside the home and there is no threat to the community, according to deputies.

No other details have been released.