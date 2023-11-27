Man barricaded inside his Redland home, Miami-Dade police say

A man barricaded himself inside a home in Miami-Dade County Monday morning and threatened to kill himself, police said.

What led to the man holing up inside the home on Southwest 190th Street in the Redland farm area in southwest Miami-Dade County wasn’t immediately clear, said Detective Angel Rodriguez, a police spokesman.

But, the scene is active with police Special Response Team tactical officers, negotiators, Miami-Dade’s Critical Response Team, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, Rodriguez said.

“We’re trying to establish and maintain communication with this person,” he said, adding police received the call shortly after 9 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.