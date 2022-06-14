Man barricaded inside store in busy Alpharetta shopping center, police say

Alpharetta police says a man has barricaded himself inside a HomeGoods store in a busy shopping center in Alpharetta.

Multiple Channel 2 Action News viewers called to report a massive police presence near busy shopping center on Northpoint Parkway just after noon.

Alpharetta police said they found the suspect inside a HomeGoods store and contained him. Negotiators are at the scene attempting to make contact. No one else is in the store.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Police said that despite rumors, there is no active shooter and no shots have been fired.

Business in the area were evacuated.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to an worker at HomeGoods, who told him that a disgruntled employees showed up at the store armed with a gun.

MARTA routes in the area have been re-routed.

“The manager came out of the office and she just told all of us to run,” she said.

