Man barricades himself during Black Mountain police standoff, ends in death by suicide

An attempted traffic stop of an alleged felon by Black Mountain police devolved into a police pursuit, a car crashing into the side of a motel and the suspect barricading himself in a motel room for several hours.

Around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Black Mountain Police Officers tried to stop a suspect wanted on six felony warrants for second degree exploitation of a minor out of Buncombe County, according to a news release from the department.

Instead of stopping, the suspect — whose identity has not yet been released by police — led officers on a chase from Black Mountain into Old Fort and back to Black Mountain. Once back in Black Mountain, the alleged felon crashed his vehicle into the side of Apple Blossom Motel on West State Street. He then ran into his hotel room and barricaded himself there with a gun, police say.

About 35 officers from Black Mountain PD, Montreat PD, Asheville PD and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the motel, Black Mountain Chief Steve Parker told the Citizen Times Oct. 10.

“At the very beginning, there were bystanders,” Parker said. “We cleared those bystanders out for their safety within the first 30 minutes of what was going on.”

Officers, including the sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Response Team, tried to get the suspect come out of the room “for several hours without success,” the news release said.

After officers lost all contact with the suspect, they entered the room in the early evening to find the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

Only two gunshots were fired during the whole situation, none coming from law enforcement personnel, according to Parker.

“There were two gunshots, one we can’t say where he was aiming, we don’t know,” Parker said, identifying the deceased’s weapon as a pistol. “But we did not exchange gunfire from the first shot and then the second shot was self-inflicted.”

U.S. 70 in Black Mountain was temporarily closed during the incident but was reopened several hours later, as announced by Black Mountain police just after 9 p.m. Oct. 9.

Buncombe County Sheriff spokesperson Aaron Sarver said Oct. 10 that he will confirm the man’s charges once Black Mountain PD releases the name of the deceased.

“It’s an unfortunate, tragic situation but we’re glad that no innocent bystanders were hurt during this dangerous situation,” Parker said. “We want to really thank Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and their support.”

Parker said he is unable to release the suspect’s name at this time as they are “still making sure we are clear with his family.” However, he expects to be able to release the name later in the afternoon Oct. 10.

This story will be updated.

