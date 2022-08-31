Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County

DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT teams have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home for several hours.

Deputies went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Longwood Ct. in Lithonia when Jason Travis Williams barricaded himself inside the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After three and a half hours of trying to get Williams out of the house, he was arrested.

News Chopper 2 was over the home and can see several police cars surrounding the home. It also appears that the garage door at the home has been crashed into, but it is unclear if that happened during Wednesday afternoon’s incident.

Williams’ initial warrants were charging him with terroristic threats and violation of a family violence order. It is unclear what further charges he will face.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if Williams was armed during the standoff.

Neither Williams or any officers were injured.

IN OTHER NEWS: