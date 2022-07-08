Man barricades himself inside home in Glynn County for hours, police say

A wanted man barricaded himself inside a home Friday morning, the Glynn County Police Department said. He surrendered without incident hours later.

GCPD arrived at the home at 377 Midway Circle around 9 a.m. and spoke with a woman who lived in the home. She told police the man had firearms.

Police determined that the man had violent tendencies, through examination of outstanding warrants from multiple agencies.

After police repeatedly asked the man to exit the home and received no response, they enlisted the help of the Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team.

Residents in surrounding homes were told to shelter in place or evacuate, GCPD says.

Negotiators then attempted to speak with the man in the home, and after repeated attempts, the man said he had taken an unknown amount of prescription medications and would come out once his mother arrived, according to GCPD.

His mother arrived at the home at 12:57 p.m. and the man exited the home. He was taken to a hospital.

The home was given the all-clear after a search.

The man, who has not been identified, still has active warrants for probation violation from Liberty and Hinesville counties as well as a failure to appear warrant from Glynn County, GCPD says.

