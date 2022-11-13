Man barricades himself inside home after firing shots at police; SWAT on scene, officials say
Butts County Sheriff’s SWAT team is on the scene after deputies said a man who fired shots at police has barricaded himself inside a home.
The sheriff’s office told Channel 2 Action News the city of Jackson police responded to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When the police arrived, the suspect fired shots at the police.
At this time the suspect has barricaded himself inside a home and is refusing to come out.
According to officers, an officer is injured, but it is unclear if the injury from the shot fired or from jumping out of a window. Officers can confirm with Channel 2 Action News that the officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
