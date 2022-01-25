Man barricades himself inside residence after domestic dispute, Fort Worth police say

A man barricaded himself inside a residence early Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute, Fort Worth police said.

The standoff incident started around 2:30 a.m. near the 3300 block of South Main Street. Police responded to the scene after a report of a domestic dispute.

“A adult female victim advised that she had been violently assaulted by her adult male partner,” a police spokesman said. “The victim relocated to 620 East Berry, the Racetrac convenience store, to meet with officers.”

The suspect stayed at the home on South Main Street and refused to leave the building when officers arrived. The SWAT section later responded to the scene.

The incident was cleared around 5:40 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.