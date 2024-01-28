Man barricades himself in Laurel home, arrested

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Laurel Police Department said it arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his home in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were notified about a stolen vehicle in the area of the 14600 block of Philip Court at about 12:50 a.m. Police saw a suspect getting out of the car and, when they tried to stop him, he fled and barricaded himself in his home.

He was identified as 40-year-old Jason Nathaniel Marks, of Laurel. He had four active warrants for his arrest on charges ranging from armed robbery to weapons and probation violations.

Officers tried to negotiate with him, but he refused to respond, according to a post on Facebook by the police department. Residents from the building were evacuated and displaced for hours as Laurel Police Officers continued their negotiation efforts.

Eventually, they were able to get Marks to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Department of Corrections and is facing several charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance, motor vehicle theft and malicious destruction of property – as well as the four outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Department at (301) 498-0092.

