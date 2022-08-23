Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home.
Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw several police cars surrounding the home.
Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene working to learn more information. Get the latest details starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Details on the standoff or the people involved are limited.
Investigators say they are continuing to work to learn what led up to this situation.
TRENDING STORIES:
Federal lawsuit shows possible connection between alleged midtown shooter and victims
Prosecutor to make announcement in Rayshard Brooks shooting case
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Johns Creek home, police say
No injuries have been reported at this time.
IN OTHER NEWS: