Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say

Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home.

Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw several police cars surrounding the home.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on the scene working to learn more information.

Details on the standoff or the people involved are limited.

Investigators say they are continuing to work to learn what led up to this situation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

