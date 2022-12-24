Man with baseball bat and pit bull jumps three workers at East Harlem bar in unprovoked attack

An unhinged man walking around East Harlem with a pit bull and a baseball bat went ballistic on three workers at a neighborhood bar during an unprovoked assault, police said Saturday.

Roland Codrington walked into Teddy’s Bar and Grill on Second Ave. near E. 112th St. with his bat and a dog about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

Codrington has been a regular at the bar for the last two years, workers said, so no one was suspicious of his visit — until he suddenly lunged at a 29-year-old woman working the bar and tried to choke her with the bat, cops said.

When two other employees tried to pull Codrington off their colleague, Codrington flashed a knife he took out of his his right pocket and stabbed both men.

One of the men, 35, was stabbed in the chest and back. The other, a 31 year old, was stabbed in the back.

“We just acted without thinking,” the older of the two men told the Daily News Saturday. “We’re both Marines. It’s unfortunate that he hid his knife.”

Codrington ran off down Second Ave., his pit bull in tow, cops said. No arrests have been made.

The two stabbed workers were taken to area hospitals where they were treated and released. The woman Codrington allegedly choked was not seriously hurt and refused medical attention.

The oldest victim was stunned that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Codrington tried to choke the life out his female co-worker, who’s just 4-foot-11.

“That person is a weak coward,” he said.

Cops on Friday released a mug shot of Codrington in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.