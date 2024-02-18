Man bashed with pipe at same Queens subway stop where tourist stabbed

A man was clobbered with a pipe by a stranger just two days after a tourist was randomly stabbed at the same Queens subway station, police said Sunday.

In the new incident, the 31-year-old victim got into a quarrel with his assailant inside the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

As the argument escalated, the attacker bashed the victim in the head several times with the pipe, then ran off, cops said.

Medics took the the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell in stable condition with cuts to his head.

Cops on Sunday released surveillance footage of the bearded suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as between 40 and 50 and 5-foot-9 with a dark complexion and medium build. He wore a winter hat, gray hooded jacket, dark gray jeans and tan work boots.

On Thursday morning, a 29-year-old Brazilian tourist was stabbed as he waited on a platform at the same station, which serves the E, M and R trains.

The wounded man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said. His attacker has not been caught but cops released surveillance footage of that suspect Friday. He was wearing a ski mask and black-and-gray hooded jacket.

Assaults have jumped in the city’s transit system this year, with 64 attacks as of Feb. 12 compared to 58 in the same time period of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.