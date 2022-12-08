Man bashes woman in the head with a Christmas tree, Pennsylvania cops say

A Christmas tree was used as a weapon in a man’s fight with a woman, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Authorities said a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman got into a verbal argument at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Sometime during their fight, it “became physical,” according to an incident report from the Butler Patrol Unit of Pennsylvania State Police.

That’s when the man took hold of a Christmas tree and bashed the woman in the head with it, police said.

State troopers were called to the residential area in Jefferson Township, authorities said, and the man was arrested.

He was booked into the Butler County Prison on an “assault - bodily injury, no weapon” charge.

The man and woman both live in Saxonburg, about 2 miles east of where police were called and about 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Authorities did not say how they knew each other.

