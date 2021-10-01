Man batters parents, pours gasoline on kitchen floor

Sep. 30—An early morning argument between a son and his parents ended up with one person in jail and two people sustaining injuries.

At approximately 3:38 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 527 Howard St., where they found Brandon Keith Webb, 44, of Logansport, running eastbound in the alleyway north of the residence, a Logansport Police Department report stated. After officers were able to coax Webb out of the tree line to the alley, he was placed in handcuffs and taken to a patrol car.

Officers then discussed the situation with the residents of the home, who were identified as Webb's parents. According to an LPD report, Webb had struck both of his parents and pushed the chair that his mother was sitting in, causing her to hit her head on the stove, after his father refused to give him keys to a broken-down truck in the driveway.

Officers further reported that they found glass and mugs broken with shards covering the floor. According to the report, Webb had also poured gasoline over the kitchen floor before taking his mother's glasses and his father's wallet and fleeing the home.

During a search of Webb's person, officers located an unmarked prescription pill bottle. The small, white round pills were presumptively identified as Clonezepam, the report stated.

He was charged with a Level 6 felony of legend drug deception, and three Class A misdemeanors of theft and two counts of battery. A protective order against Webb has been filed with Cass Superior Court 2. Bond has been set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 surety.

Webb remains behind bars at the Cass County Jail. His case has been filed in Circuit Court.

