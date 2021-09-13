Man with bayonet and knives in truck arrested near DNC headquarters

CBSNews

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man who had a bayonet and machete in his truck — which was painted with white supremacist symbols, including swastikas — near the Democratic National Committee headquarters early Monday morning.

Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee Headquarters, September 13, 2021. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet
Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee Headquarters, September 13, 2021. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet

Donald Craighead, 44, was pulled over by a Capitol Police officer and arrested for possessing prohibited weapons, according to a Capitol Police press release.

Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet
Interior of truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet

Craighead told police that he was "on patrol" and "began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy," according to the release. His truck also lacked a license plate, and in its place bore an image of an American flag.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said Chief Tom Manger. "We applaud the officers' keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

Truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters, September 13, 2021. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet
Truck stopped near Democratic National Committee headquarters, September 13, 2021. / Credit: U.S. Capitol Police tweet

The Capitol Police are continuing to investigate Craighead and said it wasn't yet clear whether he intended to go to any demonstrations — a rally in support of those who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to take place later this week. Far right extremist groups plan to attend.

Andres Triay contributed to this report.

"60 Minutes+" on the impact race-norming has on Black former NFL players

New York City schools reopen with masks required and vaccines for teachers

Biden to campaign with California Governor Gavin Newsom in recall

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man’s body found in bushes near Home Depot, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say

    Deputies made the discovery when responded to a suspicious person call, the sheriff’s department said.

  • Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas after abortion ban

    "As a company, we stand with all of our women at Salesforce and everywhere," the company said.

  • Texas woman shoots dead ‘peeping Tom’ she saw lurking outside her window

    Man staggers after being shot and dies in driveway of Houston home

  • Mary Trump hits out at uncle Donald for skipping 9/11 memorial: ‘He doesn’t understand dignity’

    ‘He doesn’t understand dignity, he doesn’t understand tragedy, he doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t pertain directly to him’

  • Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: Capitol Police

    United States Capitol Police said Monday they arrested a man in a truck who was armed with multiple knives, a bayonet and a machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington. A Special Operation Division Officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it while on patrol around midnight outside of the DNC, according to a press release from U.S. Capitol Police. Capitol Police say Donald Craighead, a 44-year-old man from California told them "he was "on patrol" and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy."

  • Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

    Man arrested in connection with overnight shootings in Great Falls

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Search for man who kicked woman down subway escalator

    Video shows the man kick the woman in the chest, knocking her down an escalator.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Man charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of attempted murder in connection with fatal expressway shooting

    Exactly five months after 22-year-old Samuel Garrett was killed as he drove down the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police, tasked with locating his killer, announced an arrest and charges against the man investigators and prosecutors allege was responsible. Garrett, of the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, was killed April 12 as he drove west on the offramp from Interstate 290 at ...

  • Police activity closes portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning

    Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.

  • Pregnant Harlem mom fatally shot in head trying to break up fight between ex and current boyfriend after her baby shower

    A pregnant Harlem woman was fatally shot in the head trying to break up a fight between an ex-boyfriend and her current lover after her baby shower, police and friends said. Shanice Young, 31, was standing between the two jostling men, trying to calm them down, when her ex-boyfriend pumped a bullet in her head outside her apartment building on W. 128th St. near Frederick Douglas Blvd. about ...

  • PG&E Troubleman Who Saw Start of Huge Dixie Fire to Face Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- A PG&E Corp. worker who spotted the initial flames of the second-largest wildfire in California history faces questioning by a federal judge who’s investigating the utility’s role in sparking the blaze. U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who oversees PG&E’s criminal probation, told the company that for a hearing Monday in San Francisco it must bring the line worker known as a troubleman who first discovered that a tree had fallen onto a power line in a mountain canyon north of Sac

  • Boy, 4, dies in Brooklyn apartment, family says stepfather beat him

    A 4-year-old boy died inside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday morning as his mother frantically flagged down cops saying his stepfather was beating up the tot, police said. The panicked mother and neighbors alerted cops patrolling the Gowanus Houses on Baltic St. near Hoyt St. in Gowanus the boy, identified by cops as Jaycee Eubanks, was being assaulted about 5:35 a.m., police said. Before entering ...

  • Vehicle thefts are way up—here’s where the most cars are getting stolen

    Lock your doors, car thieves have been busy. Theft rates were highest in the West, but cars are getting boosted big time in several parts of the country.

  • Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

    A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

  • I was shot 12 times. I own a gun. I know we can find common ground to end gun violence.

    I grew up in and still live in the South. I know that preserving the Second Amendment and reducing gun violence are not mutually exclusive goals.

  • A Massachusetts farm apologized after falsely accusing a Black couple of stealing 6 apples and calling the police on them

    A Connors Farm employee called the police on a couple who accidentally picked six extra apples on Labor Day. It has since apologized.

  • Israeli appears in Australian court on child abuse charges

    A former school principal extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle appeared in an Australian court on Monday to hear evidence behind child sex abuse charges against her. A committal hearing began in the Melbourne Magistrates Court to decide whether there is sufficient evidence against Malka Leifer to warrant the charges going to trial.