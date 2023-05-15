Man with BB gun creates stir at evening service at Erie Catholic church

A Sunday evening service at an Erie Catholic church ended with the police getting called after a man who was sitting in the pews was seen with what turned out to be a BB gun in his pocket, Erie police said.

Police said the man was not threatening anyone with the gun inside Blessed Sacrament Church, at West 26th Street and Greengarden Road, but that parishioners saw the gun and held the man at the end of the 7:30 p.m. Mass until police arrived. The incident happened shortly before 8:15 p.m., police said.

The man was taken into custody but was not charged, police said. Police also said officers interviewed several parishioners as part of the investigation.

The man also had a pocket knife, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said on Monday.

"He never threatened anyone," Lorah said. "He never brandished a weapon."

Lorah said the man said he had been "jumped" on the street and was carrying the gun for protection. Lorah said the police decided not to file charges after consulting with the Erie County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz could not be immediately reached for comment.

The 7:30 p.m. service was a teen Mass, a representative of Blessed Sacrament said in a post on the Facebook page for the teen Mass.

"Everyone is safe and no one was injured," Amy Boxer, director of the Blessed Sacrament TEEN Mass Band, said in the post.

"Our mass this evening ended with a bit of tension. Because of the quick response of some of our parishioners, things were handled quickly and the situation was under control in a matter of moments. Our live stream has been removed from the page with no intention of restoration. Thank you for your continued support and more information is to come about our mass next week. Our intention is to continue to worship together and our hope is that you will join us."

The incident comes as a number of churches and places of worship in Erie have been on heightened alert because of shootings nationwide. Some houses of worship have obtained state funds to increase security in their buildings.

