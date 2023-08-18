A man carrying a BB gun near a Littlefield school Thursday was arrested for causing a scare during dismissal time.

A man carrying a BB gun near a Littlefield school Thursday was arrested for causing a scare during dismissal time.

Christopher Jesus Morales was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat after he was reportedly spotted walking around with what appeared to be a long rifle near Littlefield Primary School just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

According to police, school personnel called at 3:25 p.m. to report a man walking near the school with a gun. The school was placed on hold and students were not allowed to dismiss until officers conducted a search of the area.

At 3:39 p.m., police said, officers spotted Morales in the 200 block of South Westside Avenue holding the gun, which had a black barrel, wooden stock and no orange markers. Officers detained Morales and recovered the gun, which they determined to be a BB gun.

Morales was arrested and booked into the Lamb County Jail on a count of terroristic threat, which police said was enhanced to a first-degree felony charge "due to him placing a substantial group of the public in fear of injury." Morales was also charged with disorderly conduct.

"Due to Mr. Morales's actions, school dismissal was interrupted, preventing students from being released at the regular time, and preventing buses from continuing on their routine routes," Littlefield PD said in a news release Thursday. "His actions caused fear of injury or death to the members of the community in the area of the school."

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted with this call.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man with BB gun near Littlefield school arrested for causing scare