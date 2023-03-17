Man beat 63-year-old to death over card game, GA officials say. He’s going to prison

A man was sentenced to prison after he beat a 63-year-old to death over a card game, Georgia officials say.

Sherrod Sinteze Montgomery, 43, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, March 13, according to a news release District Attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit Herb Cranford. Montgomery was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in January.

In May 2021, Montgomery got into an argument with Ricky Buchanan Cox over a card game in Bowdon, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Montgomery punched the 63-year-old and then began kicking and stomping on him before fleeing the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found Cox barely conscious, Cranford said. Cox was taken to Tanner Medical Center to be treated for broken ribs and internal bleeding, but he died from those injuries.

Investigators determined that Montgomery had accused Cox of cheating before attacking him, according to Cranford.

Bowdon is about 60 miles west of Atlanta.

Fight between neighbors ends with 76-year-old shot dead by deputy, Georgia police say

80-year-old woman hurled into traffic during road rage clash, Tennessee cops say

Trusted farmhand shot, killed 80-year-old shucking corn in shed, Minnesota cops say