Man beat to death after he touched attacker’s stuff. Fresno police make an arrest

A man at Fresno Rescue Mission died following a beating after he was accused of touching the belongings or another, police said Wednesday.

The assault happened about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the mission and involved two men described as unhoused by police.

Officers arrived to the area of 300 G St. to find Frank Placencia, 66, on the ground suffering from severe head trauma, police said in a news release.

He was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center about 5:15 p.m. the next day.

Police conducted interviews, they said, and determined the victim was accused of touching the belongings of 30-year-old Johnny Hines before the fatal beating.

Police said they also viewed surveillance footage.

Officers later located Hines and he has been arrested, accused of the homicide, police said.

He’s held without bail, according to Fresno County Jail records.

Police say anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.