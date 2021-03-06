Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail
The man who beat Law & Order actress Janis Dardaris' 11-year-old dog to death won't spend time in jail, receiving five years probation instead.
36-year-old Vincent Tang avoided what could have been up to two years in prison as he appeared virtually in court Friday.
A judge on the Manhattan Supreme Court instead handed down a sentence that included probation, mental health counselling and a ban on owning animals for the next ten years.
Mr Tang had previously admitted to two counts of aggravated cruelty for killing one of the Maltese dogs and torturing another.
Actress Janis Dardaris was out of town acting in South Carolina and left her dogs with a sitter, whose boyfriend at the time, Mr Tang, got ahold of the keys to her apartment, snuck in when she wasn't there and killed her 11-year-old dog Alex and beat the 12-year-old Frankie so badly that the dog nearly died.
The attack took place on 24 October 2019. After killing Alex, Mr Tang was accused of taking Frankie up to the building's rooftop and kicking, throwing and punching the small dog, The New York Post reported.
The beating was caught on camera by someone in the next building over, The Daily Mail reported.
Read More: Man caught in dash-cam footage punching dog in street and throwing it in car boot
Police took Frankie to an animal hospital with head injuries, two cracked ribs and an injured left eye, according to court documents. The criminal complaint says that Alex died of traumatic brain injuries after suffering several skull fractures.
Mr Tang is being sued by Ms Dardaris for causing her emotional distress. The actress' Instagram is filled with images of the dogs.
“I am beyond disappointed at the decision to sentence Mr Tang to only probation,” Ms Dardaris told The New York Post. Mr Tang will also be registered in New York City’s animal abuse registry.
Apart from Law & Order, Ms Dardaris has also appeared on The Sopranos and in The Sixth Sense.
She added: “I don’t understand how someone who committed such cruel and violent acts against two small dogs would not have to face more serious consequences. Mr Tang has caused me so much pain. I live with the consequences of his actions every day.”
Defence lawyer Jason Goldman told the paper: “This has been a mental-health issue since day one,” adding: “We’re appreciative that the court, unlike the government, agreed that ongoing treatment is a better solution for him than sitting in a jail cell.”
Mr Goldman was referring to the deal that the judge offered Mr Tang despite the objection of the prosecutor.
