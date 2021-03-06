Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail

Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read
Janis Dardris with one of her dogs. (Instagram/janisdardaris)
Janis Dardris with one of her dogs. (Instagram/janisdardaris)

The man who beat Law & Order actress Janis Dardaris' 11-year-old dog to death won't spend time in jail, receiving five years probation instead.

36-year-old Vincent Tang avoided what could have been up to two years in prison as he appeared virtually in court Friday.

A judge on the Manhattan Supreme Court instead handed down a sentence that included probation, mental health counselling and a ban on owning animals for the next ten years.

Mr Tang had previously admitted to two counts of aggravated cruelty for killing one of the Maltese dogs and torturing another.

Actress Janis Dardaris was out of town acting in South Carolina and left her dogs with a sitter, whose boyfriend at the time, Mr Tang, got ahold of the keys to her apartment, snuck in when she wasn't there and killed her 11-year-old dog Alex and beat the 12-year-old Frankie so badly that the dog nearly died.

The attack took place on 24 October 2019. After killing Alex, Mr Tang was accused of taking Frankie up to the building's rooftop and kicking, throwing and punching the small dog, The New York Post reported.

The beating was caught on camera by someone in the next building over, The Daily Mail reported.

Read More: Man caught in dash-cam footage punching dog in street and throwing it in car boot

Police took Frankie to an animal hospital with head injuries, two cracked ribs and an injured left eye, according to court documents. The criminal complaint says that Alex died of traumatic brain injuries after suffering several skull fractures.

Mr Tang is being sued by Ms Dardaris for causing her emotional distress. The actress' Instagram is filled with images of the dogs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janis Dardaris (@janisdardaris)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janis Dardaris (@janisdardaris)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janis Dardaris (@janisdardaris)

“I am beyond disappointed at the decision to sentence Mr Tang to only probation,” Ms Dardaris told The New York Post. Mr Tang will also be registered in New York City’s animal abuse registry.

Apart from Law & Order, Ms Dardaris has also appeared on The Sopranos and in The Sixth Sense.

She added: “I don’t understand how someone who committed such cruel and violent acts against two small dogs would not have to face more serious consequences. Mr Tang has caused me so much pain. I live with the consequences of his actions every day.”

Defence lawyer Jason Goldman told the paper: “This has been a mental-health issue since day one,” adding: “We’re appreciative that the court, unlike the government, agreed that ongoing treatment is a better solution for him than sitting in a jail cell.”

Mr Goldman was referring to the deal that the judge offered Mr Tang despite the objection of the prosecutor.

Read More

Greek parliament unanimously votes to make animal abuse a crime risking 10 years in prison

Rome’s horse-drawn carriages labelled ‘animal abuse’ after video shows horse falling in the street

Brooke Houts’ animal abuse breaks the ‘perfect’ YouTuber illusion – yet our kids are still fooled

Four-month-old puppy hanged, beaten and shot in 'worst case of animal abuse officials have seen'

Turkey drafts new law to jail anyone convicted of animal abuse

Recommended Stories

  • Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

    Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she “looked suspicious.” Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Gorman became an instant sensation Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at Biden's swearing-in.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Stephen Colbert Explains QAnon's New Alleged Plot In Snow Day Terms

    "The Late Show" host put the "Qbies" in their place after the House closed for the day.

  • Republicans Are Gaslighting The Country About The Capitol Riot

    GOP lawmakers are desperately trying to deflect blame away from Donald Trump and themselves.

  • Contact found between Proud Boys member and Trump White House associate before Capitol riots, report says

    More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the insurrection

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • White House scoffs at idea Trump deserves credit for vaccines, saying half a million Americans died under his watch

    Vaccinations have jumped from 900k to 2m a day under Biden administration

  • AT&T has been sued by the SEC for allegedly disclosing nonpublic information to analysts in 2016

    The SEC alleged that three investor relations executives shared details about smartphone sales data to avoid missing analysts' estimates.

  • Criticism over Sen. Krysten Sinema's thumbs-down vote against raising the minimum wage is sexist, her office suggested

    Sen. Sinema was widely criticized by progressives for siding with Republicans and voting thumbs-down against raising the minimum wage.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns This Might Happen to You After the Vaccine

    Now that you are vaccinated, does that mean you are immune to COVID-19 transmission? During a new interview with Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases answers this very question. Read on to learn what might happen to you after you get the vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. After Your Vaccine, You May Still Be Able to Spread the Virus, Fauci WarnedFirst, Dr. Fauci explained why it is “extremely important for so many reasons,” for everyone—especially in the military—to get vaccinated. While one of them is to achieve herd immunity, or “force protection,” he also points out that while many in the military are “young, healthy men and women,” others have “underlying conditions and some can in fact have an outcome that could be severe,” he explained. “So it's for personal health, but it's also to preserve the integrity of the force. Luckily, all three vaccines are quite effective, “anywhere from 72 to 94 to 95% effective in preventing clinical disease,” so “it is absolutely critical that we get the military vaccinated and vaccinated as expeditiously as possible.”However, even after you get vaccinated and are protected from getting sick, you may still be able to play a devastating role in the spread of the virus. “I mean, the numbers are interesting because we know now that the end point or the vaccine efficacy primary endpoint for the vaccine trials are prevention of clinically recognizable disease. However, what we don't know yet, which we will get this information in the next few months, is that it is entirely conceivable that a vaccinated person could be protected against symptomatic disease, but still could be infected and potentially pass the virus on to someone else,” he pointed out. “What we're doing studies now is to determine two things, the level of virus in the nasopharynx of people who have vaccinated, but who have breakthrough infections, and whether or not they can transmit it to other people, the latter will be very important information that we will find out from a number of studies.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Safe During the PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking vote to allow debate on Biden’s Covid relief bill to begin in Senate

    Polls suggest more than 70 per cent of the American public back the legislation

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.

  • St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

    A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple’s baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.

  • 10 of the Healthiest Dog Breeds With Few Health Conditions

    Spend less time in the vet’s office and more time playing fetch in the backyard with these healthy, happy canine companions.

  • Rep. Grace Meng draws attention to racism against Asian Americans

    The New York congresswoman is pushing for legislation that would condemn anti-Asian rhetoric and violence.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • A YouTuber duo had royal 'experts' comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview before they'd seen it

    YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners paid four royal commentators to speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah.

  • FBI Finds Contact Between Proud Boys Member and Trump Associate Before Riot

    WASHINGTON — A member of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys was in communication with a person associated with the White House in the days just before the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. Location, cellular and call record data revealed a call tying a Proud Boys member to the Trump White House, the official said. The FBI has not determined what they discussed, and the official would not reveal the names of either party. The connection revealed by the communications data comes as the FBI intensifies its investigation of contacts among far-right extremists, Trump White House associates and conservative members of Congress in the days before the attack. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The same data has revealed no evidence of communications between the rioters and members of Congress during the deadly attack, the official said. That undercuts Democratic allegations that some Republican lawmakers were active participants that day. Separately, Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the far-right nationalist Proud Boys, told The New York Times on Friday that he called Roger Stone, a close associate of former President Donald Trump’s, while at a protest in front of the home of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. During the protest, which occurred in the days before the Capitol assault, he put Stone on speaker phone to address the gathering. A law enforcement official said that it was not Tarrio’s communication with Stone that was being scrutinized, and that the call made in front of Rubio’s home was a different matter. That two members of the group were in communication with people associated with the White House underscores the access that violent extremist groups like the Proud Boys had to the White House and to people close to the former president. Stone denied “any involvement or knowledge of the attack on the Capitol” in a statement last month to the Times. Tarrio was arrested in Washington on Jan. 4 on charges of destruction of property for his role in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner that had been torn from a historic Black church during a protest in Washington in December. He was asked to leave the city, and was not present when the Capitol was attacked. His case is pending. The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen members of the Proud Boys with crimes related to the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct the final certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and to attack law enforcement officers. In court papers, federal prosecutors have said groups of Proud Boys also coordinated travel to Washington and shared lodging near the city, with the intent of disrupting Congress and advancing Trump’s efforts to unlawfully maintain his grip on the presidency. The communication between the person associated with the White House and the member of the Proud Boys was discovered in part through data that the FBI obtained from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the assault. Court documents show FBI warrants for a list of all the phones associated with the cell towers serving the Capitol, and that it received information from the major cellphone carriers on the numbers called by everyone on the Capitol’s cell towers during the riot, three officials familiar with the investigation said. The FBI also obtained a “geofence” warrant for all the Android devices that Google recorded within the building during the assault, the officials said. A geofence warrant legally gives law enforcement a list of mobile devices that are able to be identified in a particular geographic area. Jill Sanborn, the head of counterterrorism at the FBI, testified before a Senate panel Wednesday that all the data the FBI had gathered in its investigation into the riot was obtained legally through subpoenas and search warrants. Although investigators have found no contact between the rioters and members of Congress during the attack, those records have shown evidence in the days leading up to Jan. 6 of communications between far-right extremists and lawmakers who were planning to appear at the rally featuring Trump that occurred just before the assault, according to one of the officials. The Justice Department is examining those communications, but it has not opened investigations into any members, the official said. A department spokesperson declined to comment. The FBI did, however, say Thursday that it had arrested a former State Department aide on charges related to the attack, including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The former midlevel aide, Federico Klein, who was seen in videos assaulting officers with a stolen riot shield, was the first member of the Trump administration to face criminal charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol. His lawyer declined to comment Friday. Right-wing extremists, including members of the Oath Keepers, a militia group that mainly comprises former law enforcement and military personnel, have been working as security guards for Republicans and for Trump’s allies, such as Stone. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after refusing to cooperate with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian intelligence, has known Tarrio for some time and used Oath Keepers as bodyguards before and on the day of the assault on the Capitol. The Justice Department is looking into communications between Stone and far-right extremists to determine whether he played any role in plans by extremists to disrupt the certification on Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak about the investigation. Should investigators find messages showing that Stone had any connection to such plans, they would have a factual basis to open a full criminal investigation into him, the people said. Stone said last month that he was “provided voluntary security by the Oath Keepers,” but noted that their security work did not constitute evidence that he was involved in, or informed about, plans to attack Congress. He reiterated an earlier statement that anyone involved in the attack should be prosecuted. The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 assault. It has used evidence gathered in its broad search for assailants — including information from cellular providers and technology companies — to help piece together evidence of more sophisticated crimes, like conspiracy. It is also looking at possible charges of seditious conspiracy, according to two people familiar with the investigation. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.

  • Senate shatters record with longest vote in history as Democrats negotiated the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

    The previous record was held by a June 2019 vote on an amendment to a defense authorization bill that was held open for 10 hours and eight minutes.