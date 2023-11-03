Man who beat mom to death at Goddard-area home in 2021 convicted of murder at trial

A 44-year-old parolee charged with killing his mother at her Goddard-area home two years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder at trial.

Jurors deliberated for a little more than two hours Friday before handing down a guilty verdict to Kyle L. Romey in the October 2021 beating death of 67-year-old Denyce Breit. He will be sentenced Jan. 2 by District Judge Eric Williams, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities found Breit dead on the living room floor of her home, in a trailer park at 15301 W. U.S. 54, on Oct. 6, 2021, during a welfare check conducted after Romey reportedly took his sister to see their mother’s body.

Romey told his sister at the time that he had blacked out after arguing with Breit over vodka and saw her dead when he regained control of his senses around 6 a.m., according to an affidavit released by the court. Breit had a “swollen and bruised” face and bloodied head, among other injuries, and authorities found blood in her living room, bathroom and bedroom, the affidavit says.

An autopsy determined Breit died from blunt force trauma that resulted in several bruises, cuts and chest wall fractures.

Romey’s clothes, baseball cap and hands were covered with blood when authorities arrested him around Taft and McLean later that day, the affidavit says.

Romey had been staying with Breit following his April 2021 parole from prison and had a history of violence toward family members, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said after Breit’s killing.

His trial started Monday.