Man ‘beat peeping Tom to death’ after catching him outside girlfriend’s bedroom window

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a peeping Tom to death outside of his partner’s home.

Victor Vickery was detained on Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter, following the death of Asaad Akar, 57 in July last year.

Court filings say the 30-year-old had been in bed with his then-partner in her home in Delray Beach, Florida, when the couple heard a scratching noise from outside.

Mr Vickery then rushed outside without getting dressed to find Akar, who was partially naked and is believed to have been watching the couple while they were involved in sexual activity, documents said.

As Mr Vickery’s partner called the police, he is accused of having beat the man to death, kicking and punching him in the process.

Filings say the suspect’s partner could be heard calling out “stop…that’s enough” several times throughout the call.

Officers found Mr Akar unconscious and covered in blood, with a post mortem confirming he had died of blunt trauma to the head and torso.

A report from from Broward County police said they were able to uncover evidence the man had been “peeping” at other locations, and had record of previous arrests for similar actions.

The force also had records of previous 911 calls made by Mr Vickery’s partner concerned a stalker was outside the house.

