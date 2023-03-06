A 23-year-old Avondale man who admitted killing an infant he was caring for has been sentenced to 17 to 22½ years in prison, court records show.

On June 15, 2021, Leandre Glenn was caring for 6-month-old Christopher Walter throughout the day, prosecutors said. That evening, Christopher was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center unconscious.

The infant remained on life support for five days before succumbing to his injuries. There was evidence of strangulation, prosecutors said.

He also had suffered a traumatic brain injury and blunt impacts to his head, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Christopher's mother had left him with Glenn, who then was 21. Glenn was not the child's biological father, officials said.

Glenn pleaded guilty last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter and child endangering.

When police arrested Glenn on June 20, 2021, he had a loaded gun in the driver's door of his Honda Accord, according to court documents. He also pleaded guilty to two gun charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, records show.

Leandre Glenn, wearing a jail uniform, at a 2021 court hearing.

Also inside the car were three bags of marijuana, a digital scale and more than $3,000 in cash. He was not charged with crimes related to the marijuana.

Judge Wende Cross imposed a sentence that had been agreed upon as part of Glenn's plea, the records say.

Glenn's attorney, Angela Glaser, told The Enquirer that the manslaughter plea "was a fair resolution to avoid the possibility of prison."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man who beat, strangled 6-month-old boy sentenced