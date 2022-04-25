This man beat a tattoo artist to death in a Boise park. A judge just sentenced him

A judge has handed down a life sentence, with the possibility of parole, to a man who pleaded guilty in a beating death in Ann Morrison Park in 2019.

Ada County District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace on Monday sentenced 29-year-old Andrew Ray Garcia for killing Roque “Rocky” Arellano. Garcia will serve at least 15 years before being eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Oct. 16, 2019, Garcia killed Arellano, 43, by hitting, stomping or choking him, according to court documents filed by prosecutors. Arellano, who was a well-known tattoo artist in Boise, was found dead in the park that next morning.

At a December hearing, Garcia said he and Arellano had gotten in a fight, “drunken words were exchanged” and he “hit and stomped on him,” according to court files. Garcia also said he has been diagnosed with mental disorders.

Garcia pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to being a persistent violator of the law on Dec. 8. Charges of grand theft and destruction or concealment of evidence were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Garcia’s criminal history included a conviction of battery on law enforcement and a federal conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr. Arellano’s family and friends, and thank them for their patience through a lengthy court process,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts in the release.