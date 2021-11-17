Man beaten with bat, shot in Fayetteville homicide Sunday, court documents state

Police officers stand outside a Fayetteville home Sunday on Pink Drive where a man was shot and killed.

Two people charged in the Sunday slaying of a Parkton man are accused of inviting the victim to their Fayetteville home and beating him with a bat before shooting him, court documents reveal.

Jailen Lynch-McPeak, 23, and D'Erica Matthews, 20, are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elijah Wright, 21.

Wright's death was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday via a 911 call from 6013 Pink Drive, police charging documents state. The caller reported "a male came into their house and now that male was no longer breathing," according to the record charging Lynch-McPeak and Matthews in the killing.

"Further 911 conversations indicated the deceased subject may have had a gun," the document states.

When police arrived at the home, Lynch-McPeak allegedly took officers to the master bathroom where Wright's body was in the bathtub. He had apparent gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, the documents state.

According to the documents, Wright was beaten with a baseball bat.

During questioning by detectives, Matthews and Lynch-McPeak allegedly admitted asking Wright into their home for a "pre-planned assault," the documents state. Arrest information shows the two were arrested about 1:15 a.m. Monday at the Fayetteville Police Department.

A motive is not noted in the court documents.

Lynch-McPeak and Matthews are each being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Crime Reporter Jack Boden can be reached at jboden@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jackboden5.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Court documents: Man beaten with bat, shot in Fayetteville homicide