Man Beaten By Cops After Arrest For Non-Violent Offenses, Criminal Investigation Being Pushed

Video footage shows a 41-year-old man, Jarrett Hobbs, being beaten by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center in Camden County, Georgia, News4JAX reports. Upon reviewing the footage, his attorney is pushing for a criminal investigation.

The incident occurred back in September. In the clip, which Hobbs’ attorney shared, the 41-year-old appeared to be picking up something on the bench of a jail cell. Deputies then entered and, while attempting to restrain Hobbs, they hit him several times on his head.

A second video captured what happened after. The struggle between Hobbs and the deputies continued into the hallway. They eventually forced him to the ground and were able to restrain him.

Neither video included audible audio, so it’s not confirmed what led to the altercation.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” attorney Harry Daniels said in a statment.

“Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly …”

According to Daniels, one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was ripped off during the squabble. He added that the 41-year-old was prohibited for obtaining medical treatment and was instead placed in solitary confinement. Daniels also shared that Hobbs was initially arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance — all of which are non-violent offenses.

After the beating, Hobbs was charged with assault.

“As this happened — they charged him with battery, aggravated assault and obstruction,” Daniels told News4JAX. “So they beat him and charged him.”

Daniels is asking for the district attorney to be involved with the investigation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has responded to news of their deputies’ treatment of Hobbs’. In a lengthy statement, they confirmed that an investigation is underway.

“A video published on social media is a portion of an incident that occurred at The Camden County Sheriff’s Office Jail has the public questioning the actions of the correction officers. Sheriff Jim Proctor, and members of the Command Staff, have reviewed the video,” the statement read. “Sheriff Proctor has ordered an internal investigation of the incident to begin immediately. This investigation will include all recorded video from the time the inmate entered the facility on September 3rd, 2022 until his release on September 30th, 2022. If deemed necessary an additional agency will assist with the investigation.”

The statement went into more detail about the internal investigation process, explaining that the department will be reviewing “videos, questioning of witnesses, and documentation of evidence recovered which takes time, and not completed overnight.”

Their action is the bare minimum according to Daniels. He wants the district attorney to be involved in the investigation.