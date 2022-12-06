Man beaten in Crawford County last August now faces felony charges

Randal Worcester, whose rough arrest in Mulberry on Aug. 21 was caught on a bystander's video and resulted in the firing of two sheriff's deputies and suspension of a police officer, has now been charged in Crawford County with making a threat against a store clerk.

Worcester, 27, was charged Tuesday in connection with making threats against an Alma convenience store clerk before law officers caught up with him later in Mulberry, Sunday, Aug. 21.

Worcester was accused of threatening to cut the clerk with a knife.

On Tuesday, Crawford County prosecutors filed a felony charge of making a terroristic threat against Worcester.

Also filed against Worcester was a second-degree battery felony charge, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, possession of an instrument of crime, obstructing government operations and disorderly conduct. The case was assigned to Judge Candice Settle.

Crawford County Sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White have been fired by Sheriff Jimmy Damante. Neither King nor White have been charged in Crawford County. Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle was placed on leave.

Video showed the law officers repeatedly punching and kneeing Worcester while he was on the ground.

Worcester is being represented by Oklahoma City attorney Rachel Bussett.

The law officers face civil lawsuits in federal court over the beating.

