Man beaten to death during fight in Brooklyn building basement

A man was beaten to death during a crazed fight in a Brooklyn basement early Wednesday, police said.

Cops responding to a fight in progress in the basement of an apartment building on Fifth Ave. near 48th St. in Sunset Park found the victim on the ground unconscious about 5:25 a.m.

Medics rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, but he could not be saved. He was not carrying ID and cops were working to determine his identity.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges against him were pending.