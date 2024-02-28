Man beaten to death by fellow resident of Brooklyn home for mentally ill

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by a neighbor in front of the Brooklyn home for people with mental health issues where they both lived, police said Wednesday.

The two men got into an argument outside The MacDougal Street Apartments residence on MacDougal St. near Broadway in Brownsville about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The 65-unit facility opened in 2012 and is run by nonprofit Concern Housing.

After the cash turned physical the victim was beaten unconscious by his adversary. Medics rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, where he died at 2:53 p.m. the same day, cops said. His name has not yet been released.

Eduardo Martinez, 42, was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday. His arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Wednesday.

He was last arrested in 2004, for assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Before that, he had a robbery arrest.