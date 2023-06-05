Man beaten to death at Gastonia group home was working to be a better father, fiancée says

Loved ones said Brandon Patty was working hard to become a better father and live independently before he was beaten to death Thursday at a group home in Gastonia.

Karen Willis, Patty’s fiancée, said he had Asperger’s syndrome and was living with autism. He recently managed to get a job at a Waffle House in Gastonia.

Patty got the job and a car and was waiting for an apartment for the two of them and their three-month-old son.

“How am I going to explain to him where his daddy is?” Patty said.

The dream of them living together in their own home ended when Patty was reportedly beaten to death with the lid of a toilet tank at the home on Fraley Church Road.

The home caters to adults with disabilities and mental health challenges and helps them learn to live independently.

Police charged Patty’s roommate, James Robinson, with murder.

Willis said she has no idea why anyone would hurt Patty, who avoided confrontations.

“If he thought you were an inkling mad at him, he would apologize over and over,” Willis said.

Willis said she had the agonizing job of talking to police the night of the killing.

“He cannot defend himself,” she said. “I had to give details I wish I could forget now.”

Robinson was expected to go to a grand jury Monday.

Willis said she will fight to ensure Robinson doesn’t get a bond.

“He needs to get life in prison where he could not do this to no one else,” she said.

His next appearance will likely be in Superior Court.

