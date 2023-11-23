Man beaten to death outside bar. 2 of 3 men sentenced were Hells Angels members

Three men recently pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter following the 2022 beating death of a Lodi man outside a San Joaquin County bar, KCRA 3 News learned. According to a spokesperson for San Joaquin Superior Court, they entered pleas Oct. 12. A spokesperson for the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office confirmed Aaron Davis, Jason Blasingame and Lloyd Strack received six years each for felony manslaughter. Steven Buchan, 45, was identified as the man killed. All family members of his who spoke with KCRA 3 wished to remain unnamed.

View comments