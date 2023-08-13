Man beaten during early morning robbery in Swissvale

A man was hospitalized after police said he was beaten during a robbery in Swissvale early Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the parking lot of 1915 McCague Street at around 8:41 a.m. for reports of a man found unconscious.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives learned that the man was beaten during a robbery that happened earlier that morning.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

