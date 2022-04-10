Man beaten by Michigan biker club after accidentally bumping into member: Police

A man was beaten by members of a biker club after accidentally bumping into one of them at a bar in Carleton, Michigan.



Police say on the 35-year-old victim was exiting the Wolf’s Den Bar on April 2 when he accidentally bumped into another customer who was a biker wearing Iron Coffins Motorcycle Club colors.



Multiple bikers started yelling at the victim, who decided to leave through a side door. Several Iron Coffins members went after the victim. He was able to fend off the first attacker and attempted to fend off the second when several more club members joined in.

The victim, who is said to suffer from seizures, received 28 staples to close the head wound that resulted from the assault.

Police released a photo of persons of interest on Facebook and were able to identify the bikers within hours. They have not been publicly identified, FOX 2 Detroit reports.



Members from the TV station spoke with the assault victim, who did not want to talk on camera. He told them he was on pain pills and suffering from a terrible headache.

"The gentleman who’s got the stitches is a really nice kid," bar owner Mike Wolf said. "He doesn’t cause any problems, he's a good kid - and we don’t really know what happened."