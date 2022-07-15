Man beaten, robbed during sex-for-money scheme, police say

Jul. 15—WINDBER, Pa. — A Tyrone man was jailed Friday, accused of robbing a man at gunpoint during a sex-for-money scheme at a residence in Scalp Level Borough, authorities said.

Windber Borough police charged James Alan Rickabaugh, 20, with robbery, aggravated assault, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unlawful restraint and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man told police that he was robbed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when he arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Main to meet Rickabaugh to have sex for money after arrangements were made using the social media app Tinder.

When the man arrived, Rickabaugh, another man and a woman allegedly robbed him at gunpoint. When he refused to give up his wallet, key and cellphone, the man and woman allegedly punched him several times in the face. The woman allegedly burned his eye lid with a cigarette lighter and attempted to slice him with a razor, the affidavit said.

The trio released the man after he gave them his bank card and pin number.

Police allege that the three used his bank card to withdraw $369 from an ATM but were not successful in withdrawing $1,700, the affidavit said.

Rickabaugh was arraigned by on-call District Judge May Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.