Man beaten, robbed in Sioux Falls home, police say

A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault after police say he punched a man in his home.

The suspect went into the home of the 39-year-old victim with another person and repeatedly punched him, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The victim and suspect knew each other, Clemens said.

At one point during the assault, the suspect went into a bedroom, grabbed a bat and used it to beat the victim, Clemens said. He then robbed the victim of his cell phone.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect shortly after being called. He is charged with aggravated assault, first-degree robbery, simple assault, interference with 911 call and possession of meth, Clemens said.

He was also noted to be a parole absconder during his arrest and charged for that as well, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man arrested for assault with bat in Sioux Falls