Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma

A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday.

Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday.

Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t given up the items they wanted, he was beaten and stabbed, according to Tacoma police.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

The 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

