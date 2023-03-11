Man beaten unconscious, another also struck with a skateboard in downtown Bellingham

A man was beaten unconscious and another was also struck with a skateboard Thursday, March 9, at the downtown bus station, according to Bellingham Police. Three youths were arrested in connection with the assault.

Two people, one a teen, reported being assaulted by a larger group of teenagers about 5 p.m. at the Whatcom Transportation Authority’s Bellingham Station, 205 E. Magnolia St., according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The victims told officers that a group of males and females threatened to take a backpack, phone and skateboard. A male teen hit the first victim in the head and a female teen hit the victim’s body with his skateboard. That victim lost consciousness in the assault. A second victim tried to take the skateboard from the female teen and was struck in the head with the skateboard.

“Officers searched the area for the group of suspects and found them near C and Irving Streets,” Murphy said.

Solomon R. Starr, 18 of Bellingham, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault. He remained in jail Friday, March 10, and was held on a $15,000 appearance bond.

An unnamed 15-year-old male from Bellingham was treated for hand injuries before being arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

An unnamed 17-year-old female from Bellingham was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

The teens were booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility.