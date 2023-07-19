Man beaten unconscious by Bronx neighbor dies 11 days later

A 56-year-old man beaten unconscious by a Bronx neighbor died 11 days later — and his accused attacker could now face more serious charges, police said Wednesday.

The neighbors got into a fight in front of the BronxCare Life Recovery Center, an addiction treatment center where the suspect lives on Fulton Ave. near E. 169th St. in Morrisania, about 10:15 a.m. June 30, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim, suffering severe facial injuries, in critical condition to Lincoln Hospital, where he died Tuesday, police said. His name has not been released because his family lives outside the city and hasn’t yet been notified of his death, according to cops.

Kyron Randall, 30, was arrested at the scene charged with felony assault.

Randall, who is 6-feet and 225 pounds, is being held on Rikers Island on $25,000 bail. He is due back in court Wednesday.

Randall has one prior arrest, for arson in 2016, police said.